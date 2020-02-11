Charlton Athletic are currently in a relegation battle in the Championship, but instead of reflecting on a disappointing season, Jaime Gotch has said she has 'enjoyed' her time at the club.

Gotch played for Women's Super League team Reading's academy side until she moved to Charlton last summer.

The 19-year-old said: “I’ve enjoyed playing with girls a lot older than me, learning off them although it took me a couple of months to acclimatise – there is a big difference compared to girls’ football.

“It’s more intense and cut-throat. If you’re not good enough you’re down with the development squad or on the bench and it’s a lot harder to break into the team.

“I decided I needed to experience women’s football and I wasn’t at WSL standard so It was about going out and playing."

Gotch also added that while she's not quite ready for the WSL, she is aspiring to play in the league at some point in her career.

“I’ve got big ambitions to develop and go full-time and play in the WSL. That’s 100% where I am going but I am more of a person for development while I’m young.

“I think there’s a lot of girls who try and rush when they’re not ready and I know I’m not ready for WSL yet.