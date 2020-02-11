Championship side Charlton Athletic to play London Bees at The Valley

Charlton are in the second tier of women's football (PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
16:12pm, Tue 11 Feb 2020
Women's Championship side Charlton Athletic have announced that their upcoming game against London Bees will be held at The Valley on March 22.

The club's home of football has already hosted a women's match this season when The Addicks played Aston Villa in October. 

And Charlton player Grace Coombs has said how special it is to get the opportunity to play at the stadium, which has a capacity of 27,111.

She said: "I've been coming to Charlton games since I was eight years old, so to actually play at The Valley is really special to me."

Charlton are currently in a relegation battle along with Crystal Palace, Coventry, Lewes and Blackburn but will be hoping to pull themselves off the bottom of the table against fifth placed Bees if they cannot do so before then.

