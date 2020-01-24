Ground-breaking Championship side Lewes FC have called for the Football Association to investigate the 'enormous gap' in prize money between the men's and women's FA Cup competitions.

The men will receive almost 150 times more than the women, £3.6 million compared to the women's £25,000.

Lewes, who face Billericay Town at home on Sunday, famously pay their men's and women's teams the same amount - the first football club to do so.

In the fourth round of the FA Cup, which takes place over this weekend, the men's winners will receive £180,000 whereas the women will get £2,000.

Lewes released a statement saying: "It's FA Cup fourth-round weekend for men's and women's football but there isn't anything to cheer when it comes to the prize funds on offer.

"Lewes FC today calls for the FA to break the link with revenue and redress the enormous gap in FA Cup prize money. Women's teams get around 1% of the men's total.

"These figures represent an even higher proportional discrepancy than the prize money awarded by Fifa for the World Cup.

"The main justification given for this vast difference in prize money is that the men's FA Cup generates more revenue.

"The primary reason that men's football currently generates more revenue in England is that the FA banned women's football for 50 years, stymying growth and distorting a nation's understanding of whose talent and potential is worth investing in.