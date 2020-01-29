Celtic women have announced the signing of defender Jodie Bartle ahead of their first season as professionals.

The 27 year-old has come from Coventry United and previously spent time with Yaxley, Peterborough Northern Star and Loughborough Foxes.

While she was at Loughborough, she made 56 appearances across three seasons with the club.

She will join new signings Lisa Robertson, Sarah Teegarden and Summer Green and will be under new manager Fran Alonso.