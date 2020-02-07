Carly Girasoli has signed her first professional contract at just 17 with Scottish Women's Premier League team Rangers.

She is just one of many signings the Scottish team have made since becoming professional in December.

Girasoli transferred from current SWPL champions Glasgow City and has said that the move is a 'dream come true'.

“It was amazing, it is something I have dreamed of since I have been young and for it to finally happen is just amazing.

"It’s really good what is happening here and I am delighted to be a part of it.

“I think they have got good ambitions for the club and I think next season is going to be really good.

“I feel I can bring my defensive role, clean sheets and really just keep the ball out of our net. I feel this season is going to be a really good one and a real competitive one.”