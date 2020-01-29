US football legend Carli Lloyd made history last night as the world champions beat Haiti 4-0 in an Olympic qualifier.

Lloyd finished off the evening with the final goal as Christen Press, Lynn Williams and Lindsey Horan also scored to maintain the Americans winning streak.

Lloyd's goal took her international tally to 122, making history as she surpassed Abby Wambach's national record for the most appearances at Olympic qualifiers.

Lloyd has now played in 15 qualifiers, beating Wambach's previous record of 14.

The US celebrate one of their four goals (PA Images)

USA scored three goals in the last 23 minutes of the match to finish off a dominant display.

Last night's win is their first step towards what they hope will be back-to-back gold medals at the Olympics this summer.

The victory also means the US sit in second place in their Concacaf qualifier table, behind Costa Rica.