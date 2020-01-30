Women's Super League club Bristol City have confirmed defender Meaghan Sargeant will miss the remainder of the season after she tore her anterior cruciate ligament earlier this month.

The 25 year-old signed with City in the summer of 2019 and has made nine appearances so far this campaign

The injury was sustained during their clash with Merseyside side rivals Liverpool, where they were beaten 1-0.

Bristol City are currently in the relegation spot, level on points with Liverpool but with an inferior goal difference.