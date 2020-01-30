Bristol City's Meaghan Sargeant set to miss remainder of Women's Super League season due to ACL injury

Sargeant (right) is one of many women's players who have suffered ACL (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
12:45pm, Thu 30 Jan 2020
Women's Super League club Bristol City have confirmed defender Meaghan Sargeant will miss the remainder of the season after she tore her anterior cruciate ligament earlier this month. 

The 25 year-old signed with City in the summer of 2019 and has made nine appearances so far this campaign

The injury was sustained during their clash with Merseyside side rivals Liverpool, where they were beaten 1-0.

Bristol City are currently in the relegation spot, level on points with Liverpool but with an inferior goal difference.

Their next fixture is a match against Tottenham this Sunday as they bid to maintain their WSL status.