Leicester City have announced the loan signing of striker Ella Rutherford from Bristol City until the end of the WSL season.

The 19 year-old made 19 appearances for Bristol City in the 2018 season, then went on loan to Crystal Palace before signing for Leicester.

The England Youth International has been capped at under-17 and under-19 level.

Leicester City women's manager Jonathan Morgan said: "To bring someone in with Ella’s calibre is brilliant and again shows the outside world the ambition we have at this club to keep growing at an organic pace.

"When we sat down with Ella and explained the project, we both knew that we had similar ideologies and ambition and that is what made this deal work. Even though it is just a loan move we will obviously be monitoring Ella very carefully in the hope to persuade her to stay on a permanent basis."