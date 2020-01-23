Bristol City sign Australian international Chloe Logarzo from Sydney FC
Bristol City have announced the signing of Australian midfielder Chloe Logarzo on an 18-month contract.
The 25 year-old moves from Sydeny FC after 21 appearances with the side.
She made her national debut in 2013 and has since earned 41 caps. She featured in the 2016 Rio Olympic squad and in all four of Australia's World Cup matches last summer.
Logarzo has also spent time at Colorado Pride, Washington Spirit and Newcastle Jets.
She will join her new team-mates in mid-February and will start her Women's Super League journey after the Matildas have completed their Olympic qualifying fixtures in China.
Several top Australian footballers have all recently moved to the WSL including Sam Kerr and Hayley Raso, who signed for Chelsea and Everton respectively.
City currently sit bottom of the table with six points, joint with Liverpool. They face Tottenham Hotspurs on February 2 in the WSL.