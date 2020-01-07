Bristol City midfielder Carla Humphrey will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery on an injured foot.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Women's Super League side from Arsenal in 2017, last featured in The Robins' record 11-1 defeat to The Gunners in December.

She has played 12 games so far this season, netting her only goal of the campaign in a 3-0 win over London Bees in the League Cup in September.

A tweet by the WSL club read: "Everyone at the club is behind Carla in her recovery and we look forward to seeing her back out on the pitch."

Another player who will be at least temporarily absent from the club is England Under 19's striker Ella Rutherford, who has joined Leicester on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Bristol City won their first WSL game last weekend as Ebony Salmon's goal gave them an excellent 1-0 away victory against Manchester United.