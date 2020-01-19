Bristol City make three new signings as Tottenham's Megan Wynne joins on loan
Women's Super League side Bristol City have signed three new players in the January window including Tottenham midfielder Megan Wynne on loan.
Tanya Oxtoby's team have also brought in South Korean Jeon Ga-eul and former Everton defender Faye Bryson.
And the Bristol City boss is excited about all of her new acquisitions as the Robins look to avoid relegation from the top tier.
Speaking to the club website, she said: "Jeon is someone we have been following long-term, so we are delighted to get this deal over the line.
"With over 100 international caps for her country she is going to bring much needed experience and quality to our midfield.
"(Faye Bryson) is a bright young player who is looking for the opportunity to earn game time, and she fits the Bristol ethos perfectly.
"(Megan Wynne) is an exciting talent who will bring a lot to our squad with her work rate and positive attitude."
Bristol City currently sit three points above the drop and have a huge six-pointer against bottom of the table Liverpool today.
A full round-up of all the weekend's results will be brought to you on the NewsChain website as soon as the final match has concluded.