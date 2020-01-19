Bristol City manager Tanya Oxtoby has said the bottom-of-the-table clash with Liverpool this weekend won't define their season.

City are hosting The Reds who are just three points behind them in the Women's Super League table.

One team from the WSL will be relegated to the Championship when the competition ends in May.

Oxtoby said: "It's a big game, don't get me wrong, but I don't think whoever wins or loses this match is necessarily the one that is going to be relegated.

"I don't think it's going to define the season, but I can see why fans will see it that way. It's a big game because it's three points. It's not a big game because it's Liverpool as such," she told BBC Sport.

Bristol City lost 6-1 to Chelsea last weekend (PA Images)

The Robins have only won one match this season, a 1-0 victory over Manchester United on January 5. Liverpool are yet to get a win.