Everton have signed Australian striker Hayley Raso for an undisclosed fee.

The 25 year-old has moved from Brisbane Roar and will start her WSL journey from mid-February after featuring in the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers for her country.

Before Roar, she previously played at Portland Thorns FC for four years, making 58 appearances.

The signing was welcomed by former Toffees and Australian legend Tim Cahill.

On her signing Raso said: "It means so much to me to sign for Everton. I'm extremely excited to make the move to develop myself and continue my footballing journey at this amazing club.

"Everton is a world-class club. The facilities, staff and players are among the best and I'm proud to be able to join."

She will join recent signings England midfielder Izzy Christiansen and England Under-21 goalkeeper Sandy Maclver.

Raso made her international debut aged 17 and has earned 40 caps. She featured in every match for the Matildas at the 2019 Women's World Cup as they reached the last 16.

Everton manager Willie Kirk added: "I’ve been tracking her for almost a year now, watching closely her performances with Portland, Brisbane and Australia.

"At 25, she has great experience. Having played in the NWSL, the W-League, accumulated more than 40 caps for her country and having to overcome a very serious injury, she adds resilience, maturity, and professionalism to the squad.

"There are also areas of her game that we can enhance further and I’m certain she will be a great asset to the club."