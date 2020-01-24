Brighton sign two players on transfer deadline day

Jarrett, left, has signed for WSL side Brighton (PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
16:49pm, Fri 24 Jan 2020
Brighton signed two players on the Women's Super League transfer deadline day.

The WSL team signed the Republic of Ireland's Rianna Jarrett on a six-month contract as she left Irish side Wexford Youths.

Reading's Maxime Bennink transferred on loan. She signed with fellow WSL team Reading last August and will remain with The Seagulls until the end of the season.

Brighton also loaned goalkeeper Sophie Harris to Championship side Lewes FC.