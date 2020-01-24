Brighton sign two players on transfer deadline day
16:49pm, Fri 24 Jan 2020
Brighton signed two players on the Women's Super League transfer deadline day.
The WSL team signed the Republic of Ireland's Rianna Jarrett on a six-month contract as she left Irish side Wexford Youths.
More from Football
- Champions of equality in football, Lewes FC, call for FA to look into 'enormous gap' in prize money between men's and women's FA Cup competitions
- Manchester United manager Casey Stoney insists team is 'more than capable' of beating rivals Manchester City ahead of FA Cup fourth round clash
- Manchester City's Keira Walsh says she's fallen in love with football again after nearly quitting following World Cup criticism
Reading's Maxime Bennink transferred on loan. She signed with fellow WSL team Reading last August and will remain with The Seagulls until the end of the season.
Brighton also loaned goalkeeper Sophie Harris to Championship side Lewes FC.