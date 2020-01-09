Brighton and Hove Albion players Megan Walsh and Maya Le Tissier have both signed new deals with the Women's Super League club.

Goalkeeper Walsh first signed with The Seagulls in July 2019 and has now extended her deal until 2021.

17-year-old Le Tissier has signed her first professional contract with the club though she has played for the side since 2018. The youngster has also captained the U17 England side.

Le Tissier, right, has played for Brighton since 2018 (PA Images)

Brighton manager Hope Powell said: "We are thrilled that both Maya and Megan have signed new deals with the club.