Birmingham City striker Lucy Staniforth believes the team's FA Cup victory over Sheffield United can help them arrest their slide in the Women's Super League.

The Blues currently sit 10th in the table, just a point above Bristol City in the relegation zone.

Yet despite having lost their last three league games against Manchester City, Reading and Arsenal, Staniforth is confident they can take a great deal from their 3-0 victory away at second tier side United.

She said: “Once the first goal went in you saw a different team, a controlled and confident team that was exciting going forward.

“That has been missing and we are definitely aiming to take that approach into the next run of fixtures starting with Liverpool. We will be looking to get at them from the get go.

“We know it will be tough, they have signed Rachel Furness, who I know well from my time at Sunderland, and I think she will make a big difference to them.

“They will be hard to beat. They have had some narrow defeats through not scoring, much like us. It is one of those games where you hope we have the quality to push us over the line on the day."

Birmingham travel to Prenton Park on Sunday to take on Liverpool, with kick-off scheduled for 12pm.