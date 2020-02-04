Barcelona Women's director believes the new deal with street clothing brand Naulover is a sign of the gender gap closing in football.

The Catalan-based company will provide the Spanish giants with off-field clothing for both the players and staff, the first time such a deal has been struck for the women's team.

And director Maria Teixdor is hopeful this new collaboration will further reiterate the club's aim to bring about a state of parity between the men's and women's teams.

She said: "We are proud to welcome Naulover as a partner of Barça Women.

"We are particularly excited to partner with a brand that is recognised for its quality and excellence, and start a new path together that will allow us to continue consolidating the club's commitment to the promotion and development of women's sports.

"It is also the first street clothing sponsor for our women's first team, and therefore represents a new step towards bringing women’s sport on a par with men’s sport."

Barca Women currently sit top of the Spanish Women's League, nine points clear of last season's champions Atletico Madrid.

They will also be hoping to go one step further in the Champions League after losing in the final to Lyon at the end of the last campaign.