Football Federation Australia have postponed a W-League match between Newcastle and Adelaide due to the ongoing bushfires that are devastating the country.

The W-League, which is the top women's football league in Australia, said that due to bad air quality and soaring temperatures the game, that was scheduled for today, will be postponed until February 1.

The league's governing body said in a statement: "In making decisions regarding whether a fixture will proceed, the safety, welfare and comfort of our players, match officials and fans remain our ongoing focus with regard to air quality issues as a result of these bushfires."

A men's Twenty20 cricket match in Canberra was cancelled last month, due to poor air quality.

Tennis Australia have said that they will stop matches at the Australian Open, starting January 20, if conditions deteriorate further.