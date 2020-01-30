Aston Villa's Emma Follis has said there is no reason why the Championship side can't go unbeaten this season.

Villa are top of the second tier after 12 matches with 11 wins and one draw.

Two teams will be promoted into the Women's Super League from the Championship at the end of the season and, while Follis says that promotion is the goal, she has also set her sights on a perfect record.

Speaking to Synergy Sports Management, she said: “After the first couple of games I thought there was no reason why we couldn’t go the whole season unbeaten.

“Promotion is obviously the goal but where we are now I see that as a secondary target because there’s no reason why we shouldn’t challenge ourselves to go unbeaten.”

Follis spent seven years with Villa before leaving for spells with WSL sides Reading and Birmingham City.

She then re-signed for her childhood club last summer and says things couldn't better.

“Coming back to Aston Villa is probably one of the best decisions I’ve made.

“I used to go down to the Villa with my dad when I was really young to watch the men. Then when I was a young player I used to watch and aspire to play for the seniors so it’s great to be doing that for a second time.

“The girls are great, being around the training ground at Bodymoor Heath is great and I’m just loving it.”