Today's hugely-anticipated London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham at Meadow Park has been postponed due to Storm Ciara.

The decision to postpone the sell-out WSL game was made after high winds and rain raised safety fears for both players and supporters.

Arsenal apologised for the cancellation on their website and said a rearranged date would be announced. Tickets will remain valid for the new rescheduled game.

The last time the north London sides met was at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November when the Gunners recorded a 2-0 victory in front of a record 38,000 crowd.

Champions Arsenal currently sit third in the WSL, two points behind Chelsea, and Spurs sit seventh, two points below Reading.