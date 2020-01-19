A shock 4-1 defeat at home to Chelsea left Arsenal stunned and blew the WSL title race wide open.

The champions started the day on top of the table and have now dropped to second behind Manchester City, albeit only on goal difference.

And for Chelsea it means they are now just one point behind the Gunners in third, with a game in hand.

The home side found themselves three down within 20 minutes. Beth England opened the scoring with a stunning curler before new Blues signing Sam Kerr opened her account for her new club getting on the end of a Guro Reiten cross to head home at the far post.

Then, Arsenal seemed to have cleared the danger, heading clear from their box, only to see the ball fall to Sophie Ingle who struck an unstoppable left-footed half-volley from 25 yards-out which flew past Arsenal keeper Manuela Zinsberger.

With the game as good as over by half-time, the second continued in a similar vein, with Reiten still menacing the home defence before claiming the away side's fourth with a header.

Arsenal managed a consolation through Beth Mead after 74 minutes, but the game was already done.

Gunners manager Joe Montemurro has now seen only two losses in his WSL campaign - both against Chelsea - and took the defeat on the chin.