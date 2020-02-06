Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has said that if a male footballer came out as gay it would make homosexuality more accepted in the sport.

Miedema, who is dating Arsenal team-mate Lisa Evans, said an openly gay male player would combat homophobia and make it easier for others to come out.

"If someone was to come out and that player is fully respected, it would be easy for a lot of other boys to come out as well.

"I think you should do what you want and let people do whatever they feel good with."

The Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer added that social media has intensified homophobia.

"I don't like social media anyway so I would always say, no matter what happens, social media is going to be a place that always makes it worse.

"Right now I think we are too busy thinking about everybody else but I think we need to focus on ourselves.

"Why does it change the player if he is gay or not? Why does it change the player if he or she is from Holland, from Africa, from Australia? We are all the same so why can't we just accept how we are and who we are and go from there?