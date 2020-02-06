Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has praised the Gunners for the relationship the women's team have with the men's side, something she says has made her 'feel at home'.

The 23 year-old joined the north London outfit in 2017 and has scored a sensational 66 goals in 69 games over the last three seasons.

Now in the form of her career having netted 27 times already this season in just 22 appearances, Miedema has said the environment the club provided when she first arrived enabled her to slot in straight away.

She said: “To be honest, we are quite lucky at Arsenal. When I walked in here two-and-a-half years ago it was like this already so I’m not used to anything else.

“At Bayern we trained in a completely different area and we didn’t feel part of the club, but here if you come in in the morning you see the men’s players and it just feels like home.

“There is always going to be contact, with some of the boys more than the others, but if you go to an Arsenal shoot or a kit shoot you know each other already.

“The contact is there and it is only a good thing, for me it is how it should be. It shouldn’t be ‘women here, men there’ if you do it right as a club, you do it how we do it here.

“That for me is the thing as well, why ‘men’s football’ and why ‘women’s football’? We all share the same passion and we all go through the exact same experiences so it can only help each other improve and get better.”

The Dutch superstar also spoke about the impact manager Joe Montemurro has had on the club and how he re-built the team to lead them to a first Women's Super League title in seven years.

“I think coming to this club, the first three or four months were really complicated and difficult," she added. "But then him (Montemurro) coming in and doing what he has done to the club was really important, not just to us but the whole club.

“No-one expected us to win the league last year and that is a lot of credit to him, the way we play really suits us and we all really enjoy it.

“Even this year I think we still have played great football even though we are struggling a little more right now.

“But I definitely feel his philosophy is how we want to play as a team and if you have that connection with a coach and if you trust in his game-plan then it is always going to help you on the pitch so that is a really good thing for us.”

Arsenal currently sit third in the WSL as there bid to retain the title was hampered in recent weeks after defeats to rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.

Next up for Montemurro's side is a north London derby at home to Tottenham at the weekend.