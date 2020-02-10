Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema is confident the next step for her club is to host a match at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City, West Ham and Liverpool have all held games at the men's home grounds already this season, while the Gunners' rivals Spurs hosted the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in November, which the visitors won 2-0.

And Miedema feels it is only a matter of time before the current Women's Super League champions follow suit.

Speaking to Press Association, she said: “Obviously it was a massive day for women’s football.

“Spurs organised it really well, it was an amazing game to play in, the stadium is amazing but the main thing for us is that we won at their ground and I picked up a goal as well – it was a good day for us.

A record 38,262 fans watched Arsenal beat Tottenham earlier this season (PA Images)

“Playing in a big stadium is nice but it isn’t something I get totally buzzed about, but I do think for us as a club it would be the next step for us to play at the Emirates.

“What a lot of clubs have done well this year is play a big game in their stadium and I hope that we do that too in the future.

“If there are 40,000 people coming to the game that is a massive thing and that would be good for us if we play a good game. Then people would come back to the stadium and it is one of the things we need to improve in the league, get more people to the game.”

Arsenal were set to face off against Tottenham for the second time this season at Meadow Park last weekend, but the game was postponed due to bad weather.