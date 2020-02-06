Arsenal midfielder Leah Williamson believes the standard in the Women's Super League has improved this season.

The Gunners are currently third in the league and Williamson says every game is a must-win now if the team are to retain their WSL title. Their next match is the North London derby against Tottenham on Sunday.

"Every game is a must-win for us now, we can't afford to slip up and playing a derby brings added pressure.

"A loss by either of the teams will change the whole dynamic, that's how tight at the top it is and we have to win every game now in case they slip up.

"It's a shame we feel like that because I think we have taken our performances up a notch from last year so it's disappointing when they are not matching up with the results.

"The standard of the league has certainly stepped up - Chelsea are absolutely flying.

"It's great for us and the league to have the competition but on our day we should be winning those games [against Chelsea and Manchester City]," she told Sky Sports.