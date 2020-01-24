Arsenal sign Sydney FC and Matildas star Caitlin Foord
Women's Super League champions Arsenal have signed Matildas star Caitlin Foord.
She is now the fourth Australian international to sign for a WSL side this season. Sam Kerr joined Chelsea in November, Hayley Raso signed for Everton this month and Chloe Logarzo transferred to Bristol City this week.
The 25-year-old has joined the Gunners from Sydney FC in the Australian W-League. She has previously played for National Women's Soccer League teams Portland Thorns and Sky Blue FC. She has also won the W-League title twice.
Foord began her international career at just 16 at the 2011 World Cup. Since her debut she has played 77 times for Australia.
Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro said: “I’m very pleased that Caitlin has joined us. I have watched her growth in the W-League and she is versatile and a great character. We are excited to welcome her when she joins up with the squad.”