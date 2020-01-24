Women's Super League champions Arsenal have signed Matildas star Caitlin Foord.

She is now the fourth Australian international to sign for a WSL side this season. Sam Kerr joined Chelsea in November, Hayley Raso signed for Everton this month and Chloe Logarzo transferred to Bristol City this week.

The 25-year-old has joined the Gunners from Sydney FC in the Australian W-League. She has previously played for National Women's Soccer League teams Portland Thorns and Sky Blue FC. She has also won the W-League title twice.

Foord began her international career at just 16 at the 2011 World Cup. Since her debut she has played 77 times for Australia.