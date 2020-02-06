Arsenal have sold out Meadow Park ahead of their Women's Super League derby against Tottenham on Sunday.

The last time the north London derby sides met was at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November when the Gunners recorded a 2-0 victory.

They also smashed the WSL crowd record with over 38,000 fans in the ground.

Champions Arsenal currently sit third in the WSL, two points behind Chelsea, and Spurs sit seventh, two points below Reading.