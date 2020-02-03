Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro believes his players 'let themselves down' in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Academy Stadium.

Pauline Bremer's scrappy first half goal and Lauren Hemp's second half header proved enough as the Gunners were condemned to a third league defeat of the season.

And Montemurro believes despite the fact that his side created a number of chances, they need to focus on arresting their wastefulness and sloppy lapses in concentration in defence.

He said: "Maybe we lacked a bit of patience in the final third. We got there and we had opportunities, but the important thing is finishing those moves off and we didn’t do that today.

"We knew it was an emotional event with Nick Cushing’s last game here, but we had enough of the ball and in the final third we could have done a little bit better.

"Very disappointed, it was textbook stuff really and we let ourselves down. We need to make sure this stuff doesn’t happen and it doesn’t usually happen, today it did and now we have to forget about what’s happened and build and move on."