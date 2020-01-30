Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro has revealed his players had Sunday's crunch Women's Super League clash with Manchester City on their mind during their League Cup semi-final victory.

The Gunners beat City 2-1 to reach a third successive Conti Cup final, but boss Montemurro admits they were attempting to hold some energy back for their potentially decisive league match with the Blues at the weekend.

He said: "It’s an important tournament that we respect, and we like being part of it. It’s a great privilege to represent this club in three Conti Cup finals, the only one we missed out on last season was the FA Cup final last year.

"Every tournament that we’re in, we respect it and we always put out the best team possible to go into the next stage.

"(There was) a little but of sloppiness and stuff, but it’s cup football, there’s the emotion, there’s the do or die and we didn’t want it to got to extra time. Obviously, we wanted to conserve some energy for Sunday.

"We go again on Sunday, for a big game. Obviously, there’s still a lot to play in this league but a positive result on Sunday will just edge us closer and continue our run."

You can catch Manchester City vs Arsenal on the FA Player at 2pm.