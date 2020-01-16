Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro has said he 'isn't scared' of Chelsea's Sam Kerr ahead of their crunch match with the Blues this weekend.

The huge Women's Super League clash takes place on Sunday and defending champions Arsenal will be hoping to seek revenge after Emma Hayes' side beat them 2-1 in October.

This will be the first time Kerr has played against The Gunners since joining the WSL in November.

Montemurro said: “It’s not for me to comment about other teams and what they do and how they do it, but the reality is that Chelsea have a number of very, very good players and obviously Sam Kerr is a component of that.

“We go into the game worrying about ourselves, so that’s why I don’t feel scared about who we play. We worry about how we’re going to play, and how we’re going to command and dictate the game.

“I don’t look at individual players or individual scenarios, we just look at making sure we play the way we want to play.