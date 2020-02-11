Arsenal's Beth Mead and US World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe are among the nominees for the Sports Personality prize at the British LGBT Awards.

England's Mead is a strong supporter of the Rainbow Laces campaign aiming to eradicate homophobia in sport.

And Rapinoe, who came out in 2012, is an advocate for LGBT rights and is also campaigning for women's rights in sport.

Other stars nominated include transgender motorsport star Charlie Martin and snowboarder Belle Brockhoff.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony on May 29.

Full list of nominees: Beth Mead, Belle Brockhoff, Charlie Martin, athlete Chris Mosier, former rugby player Gareth Thomas, Skier Gus Kentworthy, wrestler Kiera Hogan, Megan Rapinoe, swimmer Michael Gunning and rower Simon Haernick.