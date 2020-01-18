Arsenal women's head coach Joe Montemurro believes his team need to see 'weekly' sell-out games at Meadow Park before they can consider playing at the Emirates Stadium, the home of the men's side.

The Gunners will host Chelsea on Sunday which is set to be played in front of a capacity crowd of 4,000 in the Women's Super League.

Montemurro said: "It’s fantastic, it’s an amazing opportunity to showcase women’s football.

"We need a couple more, though. One or two more and then I think we can start to send a message to play in the bigger stadiums. It’s a one-off situation and we need to be consistent – we need it to be a weekly scenario."

Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea, Bristol City, Liverpool, Reading and Brighton have all hosted fixtures at the club's men's stadium so far this season. Everton recently announced they will host Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park next month.

But Manchester United and Arsenal are yet to play WSL fixtures at Old Trafford and the Emirates.

Montemurro continued: "We love playing at Boreham Wood. It’s our little home, we know the size of it, we know the scale of it and we feel comfortable there. Any big competitive game we’re happy to play at Boreham Wood."

Arsenal women have played at the Emirates in a pre-season double-header with the men. But Montemurro feels that it is 'double-edged sword scenario'.

"A double-header, yeah OK people are coming because the men are playing after but is it real? I would like to think that we can do it on our own and do it in a way where we stand alone as a game," he added.

The defending champions will head into the weekend knowing if they come out with a victory, it will put them seven points clear of the London rivals. During the first half of the season, the Gunners suffered their first and only defeat, against Chelsea in October.

Montemurro said: "They're a team that are very quick in transition and are very direct.