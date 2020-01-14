Arsenal and Germany's Tabea Kemme has announced her retirement from football at the age of 28 due to an ongoing injury.

Kemme joined Arsenal from Turbine Potsdam in July 2018 and has appeared three times for the club since then.

She made 147 appearances with Potsdam, scoring 24 goals and won the Champions League in her time at the club.

She also has 47 caps for Germany with six international goals to her name. Kemme won an Olympic gold medal with Germany in the Rio 2016 Games and the 2010 World Cup.