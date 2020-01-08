Crystal Palace have given defender Aoife Hurley a new 18-month contract after she signed with the club last summer.

Hurley, 23, has played 14 times this season for the Eagles who currently sit sixth in the Women's Championship. Prior to moving to the London-based club she spent three seasons with Aston Villa.

Crystal Palace manager Dean Davenport said: "We are delighted that Aoife has committed to us. She absolutely deserves her place in the team. She has worked really hard and is a great asset to the team."

Hurley said: "I have enjoyed my time at Palace since joining and love what they are about. There's only good stuff to come from this team."