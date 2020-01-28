Second tier side Lewes FC will travel to Women's Super League champions Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The south coast team, who are renowned for their status as the only club in the world that gives equal pay to their men and women's teams, will take on the 14-time winners of the competition at Meadow Park.

Meanwhile, unbeaten WSL outfit Chelsea welcome fellow top tier side Liverpool to Kingsmeadow, while another all first division clash sees Bristol City host Everton.

The lowest ranked team left in the draw is Ipswich, who have been drawn in what promises to be a special tie away to WSL table-toppers Manchester City.

It will be the seventh game The Tractor Boys have played in the FA Cup this season, while Nick Cushing's side only entered the competition in the fourth round.

All of the last 16 ties are set to be played on Sunday, February 16, while the final is scheduled for Wembley on Saturday, May 9.

Women's FA Cup fifth round draw:

Bristol City v Everton

Coventry United v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City v Reading

Crystal Palace or Southampton Women's FC v Brighton

Manchester City v Ipswich Town

Arsenal v Lewes

Sunderland v Birmingham City