The five-time world champion Rachel Atherton is targeting 2020's first downhill mountain bike World Cup race next month after suffering an injury.

The 32 year-old, ruptured her achilles in July last year whilst competing in Les Gets in France. But she is aiming to fully recover in time for the big event in March.

Atherton who has won 39 World Cup events told BBC Sport Wales: "I'm definitely pushing for it and we're going to do everything we can to get there and be fast.

"It feels like it has been such a long time without riding the bike. I'm really buzzing to get back on the bike and I'm going to be pushing hard for that first World Cup.

"If I don't make it, it's going to be the next race. Either way, I'm going to be stoked to be back on the bike, watching races, seeing what happens this year."