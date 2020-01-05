Fallon Sherrock says she had an 'awesome night' teaming up with Italian football legend Luca Toni for a celebrity darts event in Germany.

the Celebrity Darts World Cup event in Germany.

The unlikely pair were among a number of 'non-darts' players including German footballer Max Kruse and handball star Pascal Hens.

Despite Sherrock and Toni's best efforts, the tournament was won by Hens and the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship runner-up Michael van Gerwen.

The event was part of the continuing roller-coaster ride Sherrock has been on since making history at Ally Pally last month by becoming the first woman to win a match at the world championships.

Talking of her partner Toni after the Celebrity Darts World Cup, she posted 'He told me he was a good finisher' alongside a picture of her apparently showing the former striker where to throw.