Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall has been banned from driving for six months after speeding near her home in the Cotswolds.

The 38 year-old was caught driving her Land Rover at 91mph in a 70mph zone and received the ban from Cheltenham magistrates today under the totting-up procedure as she already had nine points on her licence.

The Queen's grand-daughter, married to former England rugby player Mike Tindall, was not in court to hear the ban as she is away in Australia, but pleaded guilty through her lawyer.

She has just been appointed racecourse director at Cheltenham by The Jockey Club and will also be helping to promote the GB equestrian team ahead of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.