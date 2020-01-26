Britain's 'Queen of the Palace' Fallon Sherrock has taken on British darts legend Phil 'The Power' Taylor.

The 25-year-old first stormed into the public eye with her phenomenal run to the third round at the PDC World Championships where she conquered Ted Evetts 3–2 in the first round, and then Mensur Suljović 3–1 in the second before losing out to Chris Dobey in the fourth.

But it was not to be for the young Milton Keynes-born star as she was outplayed by the 16-time World Champion at the Ostee Darts Gala in Kiel.

Afterwards Sherrock took to Twitter to show her appreciation at the opportunity to play the darts legend.