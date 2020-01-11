Mikuru Suzuki will play Lisa Ashton in the BDO Darts World Championship final despite brave fight from 16-year-old Beau Greaves
Mikuru Suzuki defeated 16-year-old Beau Greaves over three sets to join Lisa Ashton in the BDO Darts World Championship final.
The defending champion took the first set in the semi-final but Greaves muscled her way back into the match by taking the second.
The brave comeback was even more impressive as the youngster took the second set by winning all three games.
Greaves' debut in the tournament came to an end in the final set though as Suzuki secured the victory.
Suzuki now joins Ashton who reached the final after beating Corinne Hammond in her semi-final.
The last time Suzuki and Ashton played in the world championship the defending champion knocked out the four-time title holder in the first round.
The final will take place this afternoon.