Mikuru Suzuki retains title at BDO World Darts Championships after beating Lisa Ashton in straight sets
9:58am, Sun 12 Jan 2020
Mikuru Suzuki has retained her women's world champion title after beating Lisa Ashton in straight sets at the BDO World Darts Championships.
Suzuki took all three sets, averaging a score of 83 and hitting three 180's along the way.
Ashton opened the match by winning the first leg but Suzuki hit back by winning the next three to take the first set.
The next two sets were a bit more challenging for the Japanese player as she took them on deciding legs. Ashton had not dropped a single set on the way to the final.
Suzuki said afterwards: "I can't believe it. The result doesn't show how tough a game it was."