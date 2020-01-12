Mikuru Suzuki has retained her women's world champion title after beating Lisa Ashton in straight sets at the BDO World Darts Championships.

Suzuki took all three sets, averaging a score of 83 and hitting three 180's along the way.

Ashton opened the match by winning the first leg but Suzuki hit back by winning the next three to take the first set.

The next two sets were a bit more challenging for the Japanese player as she took them on deciding legs. Ashton had not dropped a single set on the way to the final.