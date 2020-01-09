Lorraine Winstanley will face four-time champion Lisa Ashton in the quarter-finals of the BDO World Darts Championships after a 2-0 first round victory over Casey Gallagher.

Last year's runner-up threw some superb darts in the opening set, winning all three legs and producing one of the best checkouts of the tournament so far with a 134.

The second set proved more competitive, with the world No 8 missing opportunities to close out the match as Gallagher fought back to send it to a deciding leg.

But Winstanley kept her composure after her opponent missed the chance to force the match to a decider, hitting double 12 to seal the victory.

She will now take on Ashton, who beat Paula Jacklin in the first round, in the pick of the last eight ties as the 44-year-old from Buxton looks to avenge her 2019 final defeat.