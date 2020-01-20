Lisa Ashton makes history by becoming first woman to secure PDC Tour card after Q School victories

Ashton is ranked the BDO number one women's player in the world (PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
8:20am, Mon 20 Jan 2020
Four-time world darts champion Lisa Ashton has made history by becoming the first woman to win a PDC Tour card after a stellar performance at the Q School in Wigan.

The current BDO world No 1 played a total of 17 male competitors over a four day period, chalking up an incredible 13 wins.

And the victory means the 49-year-old can play in 30 Players Championship events which boast a prize of £10,000 each.

Speaking after her historic achievement, Ashton said: "To come through a field that had 500 men, I couldn't be any happier.

"I want to play in all the tournaments I can. I'm going to have a damned good go at whoever I play. They need to be ready."

The Bolton-born player missed out by a single point at last year's Q School, something that will make the success this time around even sweeter.

And Ashton's breakthrough moment comes just a month after Fallon Sherrock made the headlines as the first female player to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championships.

Sherrock also tried to secure a PDC Tour card over the course of the four-day event, but was unsuccessful.

And Mikuru Suzuki, who was beaten in the BDO world championship final by Ashton, nearly secured one of the two automatic spots on offer each day with a sensational performance on Friday, however fell just short.