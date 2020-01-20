Four-time world darts champion Lisa Ashton has made history by becoming the first woman to win a PDC Tour card after a stellar performance at the Q School in Wigan.

The current BDO world No 1 played a total of 17 male competitors over a four day period, chalking up an incredible 13 wins.

And the victory means the 49-year-old can play in 30 Players Championship events which boast a prize of £10,000 each.

Speaking after her historic achievement, Ashton said: "To come through a field that had 500 men, I couldn't be any happier.

"I want to play in all the tournaments I can. I'm going to have a damned good go at whoever I play. They need to be ready."

The Bolton-born player missed out by a single point at last year's Q School, something that will make the success this time around even sweeter.

And Ashton's breakthrough moment comes just a month after Fallon Sherrock made the headlines as the first female player to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championships.

Sherrock also tried to secure a PDC Tour card over the course of the four-day event, but was unsuccessful.