Four-time champion Lisa Ashton safely booked her place in the quarter-finals of the BDO World Darts Championships with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Paula Jacklin.

The 49-year-old averaged more than 80 for the majority of the match as her opponent failed to ever get a foothold in the match.

And Ashton closed out the contest without Jacklin even registering a leg as the number one ranked player in the world finished with a checkout of 110 to stroll into the last eight.

The legend of the oche will now wait to find out who she will face for a place in the semi-finals of the tournament between Lorraine Winstanley and Casey Gallagher.

But there is no doubting The Lancashire Rose remains the favourite from the top half of the draw to reach a sixth final in eight years, following the withdrawal of new star Fallon Sherrock.

The major threat to Ashton securing a fifth BDO title is defending champion Mikuru Suzuki, who also came through her first round match to move into the quarter-finals where she will face three-time winner Anastasia Dobromyslova.