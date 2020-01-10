England's Lisa Ashton is the first player through to the BDO Darts World Championship final after beating Australia's Corinne Hammond in straight sets.

The four-time women's champion will face either 16-year-old Beau Greaves or defending title-holder Mikuru Suzuki in the final. Greave and Suzuki will play tonight in the evening session at the tournament.

Ashton said: "I'm over the moon to be in another final. I couldn't ask for anything better."

The 49-year-old last won the title in 2018 and made history as after her win that year as she was one of the first women to play in the Darts World Championship at Ally Pally.