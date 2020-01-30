Fallon Sherrock shares her excitement about making her Premier League debut and world No. 1 Michael Van Gerwen gives her words of wisdom
The Queen of Ally Pally Fallon Sherrock has said she is 'excited' to repeat history when she takes on male darts players in her Premier League debut.
The 25 year-old became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championships last month where she reached the third round of the tournament.
As a result of her success, Britain's Sherrock is one of nine challengers to compete in the Premier League.
Sherrock told the PA news agency: "I'm really excited about the Premier League.
"Obviously it's another big competition, with all the best players and I'm just really excited to get back up there, prove what I can do and hopefully get the result that I want at the end and prove again that I can beat the men.
"I'm just going to treat it the same as what I normally would, I'm going to try and put as much practice in as I can."
Sherrock has also been given words of wisdom from current world number on Michael Van Gerwen.
She added: "Michael, he gives me advice on how to approach situations like this and he just tells me ‘prepare how you normally would and enjoy it’ – so that’s what I’m going to do, just enjoy it and hope I play my better darts when I’m relaxed."
Sherrock will face Glen Durrant in Nottingham on February 13.