The Queen of Ally Pally Fallon Sherrock has said she is 'excited' to repeat history when she takes on male darts players in her Premier League debut.

The 25 year-old became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championships last month where she reached the third round of the tournament.

As a result of her success, Britain's Sherrock is one of nine challengers to compete in the Premier League.

Sherrock told the PA news agency: "I'm really excited about the Premier League.

"Obviously it's another big competition, with all the best players and I'm just really excited to get back up there, prove what I can do and hopefully get the result that I want at the end and prove again that I can beat the men.

"I'm just going to treat it the same as what I normally would, I'm going to try and put as much practice in as I can."

Sherrock has also been given words of wisdom from current world number on Michael Van Gerwen.

She added: "Michael, he gives me advice on how to approach situations like this and he just tells me ‘prepare how you normally would and enjoy it’ – so that’s what I’m going to do, just enjoy it and hope I play my better darts when I’m relaxed."