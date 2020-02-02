Ally Pally queen Fallon Sherrock has beaten 200 people to land a spot at the UK Open.

Sherrock beat Stuart White 5-1 in the final of the qualifying event to book her place at the tournament in March.

She will be competing alongside fellow history-maker Lisa Ashton at the tournament which has a top prize of £100,000.

Billie Jean congratulated Sherrock when she made history at the Darts World Championships in December after becoming the first woman to progress past the first round and she was once again leading the positive messages towards Sherrock this weekend.

King tweeted: "Well done!"