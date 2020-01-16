Darts history-maker Fallon Sherrock said she did not expect her rise to stardom as the face of women in the sport would 'get this big'.

The 25-year-old became the first woman to progress past the first round at the PDC Darts World Championships last month and has been inundated with media coverage since.

And after being in the spotlight for the past month, Sherrock will now return to her day job at the Professional Darts Corporation Qualifying school.

Speaking to Sky Sports, she said: "I've done loads of interviews now… I've lost count! But I've enjoyed all of it so I'm happy with it all. It's broken down a barrier, hasn't it? We've been waiting for it and that's why it's gone a bit crazy!!

"I definitely didn't think that it would be this big, this manic and crazy. I just thought that I'd broken down a barrier, but I didn't think that the whole world would explode as much as it has!"

The Qualifying school sees more than 500 players bidding for a spot on the PDC Tour card, ranging from professionals to amateurs on the PDC Tour card.

"It is like back to the day job now. I've got the concentrate again, get back out of the clouds and all of that and go back to normality.

"Q-School is a level playing field and I'm so excited to be part of that. I haven't set myself a target because I don't want to put pressure on myself.