Darts history-maker Lisa Ashton has said how proud of herself she is after securing a spot on the PDC tour.

Ashton made it through the PDC qualifying school, beating hundreds of men to the spot.

She said: "I'm so proud of myself. 500 men and to come out with a Tour Card for the ladies. I couldn't be more happy.

"This achievement is another level. To get the Tour Card and know I'm going to play against the top men in the world, it's just another massive achievement for me," she told Sky Sports News.

The player, whose nickname is 'The Lancashire Rose', added that she's not just going to make up the numbers.

"It's going to open a lot more doors for me, more tournaments. I know I've got to do the hard work and keep going but hopefully I can get more opportunities and see what happens.

"I've not just come to make the numbers up. I know I've got to do the hard work and hopefully I can compete, get there and give them a go."

Women's profile within darts has increased recently thanks to Ashton and another ground-breaking star, Fallon Sherrock.

Sherrock became the first women to progress past the first round at the Darts World Championships in December at Ally Pally.

Ashton said: "Ladies darts is in the best place it's ever been. The ladies are raising their game, with Fallon getting through [to the third round of the World Championship] and me getting this Tour Card.