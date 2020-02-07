Darts history-maker Lisa Ashton has said that she didn't think she'd make it onto the PDC Tour.

Ashton went through a qualifying school to secure her spot for two years.

She said: "I don't think it's sunk in, it's just been out of this world. Ten years ago I didn't think it would be possible. I didn't think the ladies would be invited into the PDC.

"It's just fantastic. I know it's going to be hard. It's another chapter. I've got to up my levels and hopefully get a few games won, see how far I can go against the top players in the world," she told Sky Sports.

Fallon Sherrock was also at the Q-school but failed to book her spot alongside Ashton.

While Sherrock didn't qualify, Ashton is full of praise: "What Fallon has done is absolutely fantastic. She took it in her stride and we all supported her.